A 17-year-old boy changed the mood of a depressed and boiling Barça. The performance of Ansu Fati in Barcelona’s league debut against Villarreal with two goals and a provoked penalty monopolizes all the covers of the Catalan media, whether they are sports or not.

Already last season he debuted at the hand of Valverde, breaking precocious records by becoming the second youngest player in the history of Barça to make his debut with the first team in the League, at only 16 years and 298 days, the youngest to score with the Blaugrana team in LaLiga, the youngest to make his debut in the Champions, where he also became the earliest scorer, a record that he repeated this season in the Spanish National Team. Those records showed that Ansu was special, although due to his age time and patience were required. After his game yesterday against Villarreal it is difficult to remain prudent.

The circumstances that currently surround the Blaugrana club after a depressing year in the sporting aspect and convulsed in the social sphere with Messi’s frustrated attempt to leave the club give even more shine to his emergence. Ansu has returned the illusion to a hobby that was depressed.

His performance is perfectly comparable to that of Ronaldinho when he appeared at the Camp Nou in the famous game at 12 o’clock at night (the one with the gazpacho given in the stands) against Sevilla with a great goal changing the face of a Barça that laid the foundations of its best era. An era that was propped up the day Messi made his debut for the Gamper against Juventus at the age of 18 in 2005 showing what he was capable of doing to a Viera who didn’t know how to stop him and a stunned Capello in the band.

Faced with this situation, it is logical that Barça fans claim Ansu as the undisputed owner and do not want to hear about protection plans or repeat Quique Setién’s management of his talent, but it cannot be forgotten that the player is of youthful age.

From Barcelona they assure that the player has personality and a family circle that protects and advises him and that will prevent him from flying higher than his share and keep your feet on the ground.

Another issue that goes beyond your personal growth is your step to professionalism. Against Villarreal, he released the first team’s number, so his termination clause becomes 400 million for a contract that ends in 2022 and that the club ensures that it is expandable for two more seasons. But it is seen that in these matters the best thing is to go with lead feet.

So no one misses that A new contract is imposed for the footballer as soon as he reaches his majority on October 31.The player has just hired Jorge Mendes as a representative who this summer already informed Bartomeu that Manchester United was willing to pay 100 million pounds for his signing. This time, Barça cannot fall asleep and is obliged to manage the impact of the boy who on Sunday changed the face of Barcelona.