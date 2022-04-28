Dorsal number ’10’ of Barça, hope for the future of the club, Ansu Fati spoke Catalan for the first time in a public act last week during the presentation of the Relats solidaris de l’esport. A gesture of complicity with the idiosyncrasy of the club that was never seen in Messi and that also spoke of the player’s state of mind. Optimistic, Ansu already sees light at the end of the tunnel again. It will be his third comeback of the season. Big words for a 19-year-old player who for almost a year fought against the rupture of the internal meniscus of his left knee that he suffered in a match against Betis in November 2020.

On September 26 of last year, almost eleven months later, Ansu returned in the midst of an unforgettable bubble. He scored a great goal against Levante and conquered the Camp Nou with his charismatic smile. However, a month and a half later she fell again. With Sergi as interim, Ansu scored a decisive goal in kyiv to keep Barça alive in the Champions League. Days later, another great goal was invented in Vigo. But when he happiest he was, he broke into Balaídos on November 6. His left hamstring gave way as he seemed fully back and enjoying football. But she had to stop. Upon his arrival, Xavi asked him to calm down. And he had it. He did not reappear until the Super Cup on January 12. Against Madrid he offered good sensations, but his return had something strange. He had not played a single minute in more than two months and, suddenly, he played 54. Eight days later, his biceps tendon burst in San Mamés. He left in tears, but ignored the club’s recommendation and decided to have surgery. Three months later he is ready to return in the midst of some controversy. Dr. Cugat, who was blamed for the poor recovery from his meniscus operation, questioned his recovery. Ansu returns; Barcelona looks at him.