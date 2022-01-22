The duel against Athletic Club was marked by the cup elimination and by the injury of Ansu Fati. The very young Spanish footballer was again injured for a medium/long term in an extension that all the Catalans wish they had not played.
It is not the first or the second time that the culé youth squad has been injured, and in 90minutes we wanted to bring his history of injuries since he was a Barça player.
It all started at the end of 2019 with knee problems that kept him off the pitch for 12 days, missing a single game. This injury was followed by trauma and a blow to the hip that left him out for 17 days, but luck or chance meant that, again, he only missed one game.
After these two casualties comes the most famous of all. Barça and Betis met at the Camp Nou in a duel in style that the Verdiblancos had started winning. To the edge of the rest, Ansu Fati he tore his meniscus, which led him to miss 47 games with Barça, in a recovery that lasted 305 days.
After his slow recovery, he had a small relapse that kept him away from the pitch for a week, missing two extremely important games for the team. It took a month for him to re-injure himself since his full recovery from the knee problem. A thigh injury left him in the dry dock for 65 days, which led him to miss 11 games.
It took even longer than expected for there to be no sequel, but two games after his recovery he was injured again last Thursday, again a tear to the biceps femoris of the left thigh that will leave him approximately another two months without playing football.
Sometimes injuries punish those who least deserve it. A footballer full of goals and hope in which all Barcelona fans had placed all their trust for this season.
From the 90min team we wish him a speedy and correct recovery. You are great Ansu.
