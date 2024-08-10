FC Barcelona are facing the challenge of reducing their wage bill before the end of the summer transfer window, and one of the players who was on the list for a possible exit was Ansu Fati. The young academy graduate, who was once considered one of the club’s most promising prospects after inheriting the number 10 from Lionel Messi, has seen his career affected by repeated injuries. His recent loan to Brighton did not yield the expected results, leaving doubts about his future at the team.
Back at Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, Ansu Fati showed signs of recovery, leading to the belief that he could take a place as Lewandowski’s understudy. However, his high salary represented a problem for the plans of the sporting management, headed by Deco, who have as a priority to reduce the club’s wage bill. In addition, the good performance of youngsters such as Pau Victor during the team’s tour added more pressure on Ansu.
Despite the club’s plans, Ansu Fati suffered another injury, this time to the sole of his right foot, which left him out of the tour of the United States and further complicated his situation. This new injury has halted possible negotiations with interested clubs, such as Sevilla, who had shown interest in a loan but were not willing to pay a transfer fee or assume his entire salary.
With the start of the league season just around the corner and Ansu still in the process of recovery at Barcelona, his departure seems increasingly complicated. However, Barça are still looking for a solution before the market closes, aware that there are still more than twenty days to try to complete a deal.
