One of the great players of Barça and of the Spanish team, Ansu Fati, has attended to Sports world in an interview in which he has spoken about various topics; his family, current affairs with the national team, FC Barcelona, injuries…
The player faces the rest of the world championship with enthusiasm and has made it known to everyone through words full of hope and confidence in a team that has left a bittersweet taste after the end of the group stage:
How is the group after the defeat against Japan?
I see the teammates well, the group is good. We lost the last game and it leaves you with a bit of a bad feeling, but we’re glad we got through. We are in the round of 16 and now what remains is: either you continue, or you leave.
What conclusions have you drawn so that it does not happen again?
Now it’s all life or death and the players are focused on that. We will do our best to move on to the next round.
He returned to play for Spain in an official match two years later. How did he feel?
Very well. It is an honor every time I play for the national team to try to give my best and to be able to enjoy this opportunity.
He knew how to wait for his moment, he was patient.
In the end there are many level players and we all have to be ready because the coach will need all of us and we must be ready.
It was difficult to enter, but when the selection was at its most critical moment, Luis Enrique opted for Ansu Fati. Did that comfort you?
As I said, you have to be prepared because you never know what the coach is going to decide. For the players who have to be on the bench, it is just as important to live the game intensely and be plugged in because you don’t know when the coach is going to call you. So you have to be ready.
At the level of confidence, was it important that he bet on you right at that moment?
Yes of course. For me, anything that adds minutes, much better. What I like is being on the pitch.
Were you ever aware that they could be deleted?
For my part, the truth is that no, I did not realize it. We knew we had to win and we went for it, although in the end it couldn’t be.
Let me pull back a bit. How did you experience the moment in which Luis Enrique gave the list for the world?
I was training at the Ciutat Esportiva, watching it on TV. When I heard my last name I was very happy. He was with some colleagues who saw my happiness and with the physios, with whom I was able to celebrate.
When you heard your name, who did you think of?
Especially in my family. In my parents, in my brothers, friends and all the people who love me and surround me. It was a reward for the work he had been doing up to now.
Yes, a good reward after a difficult time.
That is, for everything that happened in the last two years. The truth is that it is the reward for a day-to-day job, trying to improve myself. And now that I’m okay, it’s been a great reward, yes.
Luis Enrique in the rear wheel said that he had doubts until the last moment. How did he take it?
It is the coach who thinks about it. The only thing I know for sure is that I am ready and ready when he needs me.
Did they talk about it later, when you arrived at the concentration?
Yes, the coach gave me his confidence, why he bet on me to come here. And I am grateful to him for this opportunity.
He is a methodical, hard-working and constant footballer. We discovered that he takes advantage of the afternoons to continue training on his own. Continuous race, shooting sessions…
It’s something I’ve done my whole life because I try to improve and feel good about myself. And in the afternoons that I have free I prefer to do certain things that create me and give me good feelings, so I will continue doing it.
A World Cup is a new experience. What is he learning?
Many things. See the competition that exists in everything and the group that we have here, which is incredible, always trying to help and being good colleagues. What I am taking the most from here is knowing how to respect, help others and camaraderie.
He is very soccer. How are you watching the World Cup?
It’s all very even. It will depend on the small details and take care of everything. There is a high level, but I stay with Spain.
They say that Luis Enrique is a great leader.
The way he conveys things to me, he is a very direct guy, who tells you what he thinks and is very demanding with himself and with all the players. That is something I like. I would define him as a direct guy and with the desire to win.
At the level of philosophy, is Luis Enrique’s very different from Xavi’s?
I think that each coach has his way of seeing things. Everyone has their way of being, explaining and playing. In the end Luis Enrique and Xavi are different, but because one is training a club and the other a national team. I see it differently.
Now he’s streaming. Does anyone within the group already call you Padrique?
To tell you the truth, I don’t follow these things much. The streamer, youtube… I’m a bit removed from all this and I have little to say there.
Let’s talk about football, then. Now in the round of 16 it’s Morocco.
They are very strong. At this point, any team can compete with you, everyone is tactically and physically prepared. We are seeing the competition, with a lot of equality and that nobody wins easily. Morocco is where it deserves and will be a great rival. It will be a very tough match.
Before he spoke of matches to heads or tails. Some colleagues spoke of being blocked when things went wrong. Have you worked these days?
In the end the rival also plays. You try to give the best of yourself and the team. There are phases that the opponent dominates you and you have to be prepared because everything is very even. Everyone can compete with you. When the rival dominates you, you have to know how to suffer and solve it in the best possible way.
They are the third youngest team, with 20 rookies. Can you bill them at this stage of the tournament?
I would say no, because all the young people who are here have the illusion and the desire to compete. We also have older people who give us advice in times of difficulty. I think that the youngsters who are here are ready and wanting to show that we can play.
