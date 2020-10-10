To print

It is enough to see the photo that the internationals took after yesterday’s training to realize that the illusion is contagious. One of them, Ceballos, pulls out muscle; another, Reguilón, raises his index finger to the sky; There is someone who gestures like a surfer, Canales, and who does not hesitate to make the victory gesture with his left hand (Ansu Fati). Have we won anything? No, everything will come, but that image is a reflection of the good atmosphere that is breathed in the Selection before today’s game against Switzerland. We are group leaders and we must stay on track. And for that, laughter, even if some believe that it does not, help.

Spain will regain its spine after last Wednesday’s friendly in Lisbon, in which Luis Enrique brought in a lot of new face. The team went from more to less, but the coach acknowledged returning from Portugal with a good taste in the mouth. De Gea, Ramos and Ansu Fati make up that central highway on which the team’s game circulates. Some of the debutants at José Alvalade want to join her, such as Adama Traoré, after his Bolt internships, become the man of the week. Yesterday, Luis Enrique was fine at the press conference. When asked if Adama and Ansu are compatible, the Asturian replied: “They can play together.” Of course, he did not reveal when or where, which is more or less as if they ask any Barça rival if Leo Messi se can roll it. “Of course, now we need to see in what play, in what minute and in what corner of the field,” the defense on duty could answer, surely snorting.

The selector recovers Reguilón and Oyarzabal for the duel against Switzerland, located eight steps lower than Spain in el FIFA Ranking (seventh and fifteenth). The side of the Tottenham has recovered from the blow suffered in the first part of the match in Portugal that forced him to be replaced by Gayà on the break. While, The Real Sociedad striker joins the team after the altered PCR that prevented him from being in front of Cristiano and company.

Opposite, the COVID splashes Manuel Akanji and Xherdan Shaqiri, probably the greatest talent of the Swiss national team together with Granit Xhaka. The defender of Borussia Dortmund the duel in front of Croatia (The Swiss lost 1-2) and is isolated despite the fact that he is asymptomatic, while the Liverpool midfielder, who had not competed with the national team for more than a year, He is awaiting the UEFA Health Committee, since since it was a false positive, his Federation assumed that he could be lined up tonight at Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Switzerland lands in Madrid as bottom of Group 4 after losing in Ukraine (2-1) and tie at home with Germany (1-1). But he competed well. Last year, without going any further, sneaked into the Final Four of the Nations League after leaving in the gutter Belgium. “Spain is the favorite, we all know it,” he says. Vladimir Petkovic, your selector. Maybe a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Since South Africa 2010, I don’t trust Switzerland. Just in case.