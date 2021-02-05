FC Barcelona The recovery of the young Barça forward has stalled and a week ago he was operated again on his left knee, secretly, by doctor Cugat P. RÍOS Barcelona Friday, February 5, 2021, 2:34 PM



Ansu Fati underwent surgery a week ago for the second time on his left knee, since his evolution has not been positive after the intervention he underwent on November 9, as revealed this Friday by TV3. The recovery plans of the young Barcelona international striker have stalled and it is no longer ruled out that he will have to go through the operating room again in the event that his knee does not respond satisfactorily. At first it was estimated that Ansu Fati could return to the pitch in four months, in March, but his rehabilitation process has been complicated, which led the player to undergo a secret operation by Dr. Ramon Cugat at the Quirón clinic in Barcelona.

Intervened three months ago for a tear in the medial meniscus of his left knee, Ansu Fati cannot bear the intense workloads and has been forced to stop due to the inflammation he suffers, so until he is fully recovered from your joint will not reappear. Your time off will be longer than expected. Ansu Fati is not expected to be able to do field work for approximately two months, as long as he does not have to undergo surgery again.