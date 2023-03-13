Ansu Fati is paying dearly for his decision-making. The Spaniard refused to undergo surgery after his latest injury and opted for a much more conservative treatment. It is a fact that since then the footballer has not suffered relapses, but there is something that cannot be denied, his body is not the same as before. The 20-year-old footballer seems slow and insecure when it comes to having to exploit himself to the maximum, and his physical condition does not allow him to be a starter.
Ansu and his entourage are not happy with the role that the player has within Barcelona, but it is a fact that the footballer is not doing what is necessary to receive a little more. It is for this reason that the most natural and healthy thing for both parties could be to end their relationship and that in this way Ansu can have a positive change of scenery to try to revive his career. This is what his agent, Jorge Mendes, understands, who has offered him to the powerful of the Premier League.
From Spain and England they confirm that the Portuguese agent has knocked on the doors of Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal to offer the player’s services starting in the summer. The club had high hopes in the ’10’, but as the days go by, these fade, Mendes tries to convince his client that the best thing for his career is to leave Spain and while he makes a decision, Jorge already opens doors for him .
#Ansu #Fati #offered #powerful #Premier #League
Leave a Reply