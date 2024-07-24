FC Barcelona player Ansu Fati will not be able to go on the tour of the United States or play the three pre-season friendlies under the orders of the new Blaugrana coach, Hansi Flick, due to a foot injury suffered in training on Tuesday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. “Ansu Fati, with an injury to the sole of his right foot, will continue conservative treatment in Barcelona and the time of his return to training will be determined by his evolution,” the Blaugrana club announced in a statement.

In training on Tuesday, the striker noticed discomfort due to an injury to the sole of his right foot. For the moment, any intervention is avoided and the winger will continue conservative treatment in Barcelona, ​​​​so he is left without a tour. A new setback for the Spanish international, barely 21 years old, who exploded in the first team in the 2022/23 season and came to inherit the ’10’ from Leo Messi, but who is marked by serious injuries. The same ones that, together with a poor performance, marked his loan last season to Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League, with just 19 games played in the English league (27 in total competitions) and with 4 goals and 1 assist. Little for an Ansu who, in his ‘prime’, smelled like a goal.

This injury, which was totally untimely, kept the international winger out of the tour of the United States and, who knows, from being able to win Hansi Flick’s footballing heart. Although Ansu is on the possible way out of the club, this summer was going to be key to gaining the trust of the new coach.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.