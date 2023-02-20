Ansu Fati, at the presentation of the book of Solidarity Stories of Sport. Alejandro Garcia (EFE)

Ansu Fati’s via crucis has no end. And it is perceived by the Camp Nou who, after the youth team player added his 12th game without scoring in the League (his last goal dates from January 19 against Ceuta in the Cup), chanted his name when he was replaced in the 85th minute of the duel against Cádiz. “I am lucky to be able to play for the club I am with. I want to thank the fans for their support. They know what I can offer and so do I. This year people go out to the pitch a lot and I want to thank all those who trust me, I want to give them back their trust”, stated the Barcelona striker.

Supported by the Camp Nou, also by the dressing room that gave him the go-ahead for him to wear the number 10, Ansu Fati cannot find Ansu Fati. “It is a matter of trust”, assure a source from the sports area. However, in the coaching staff they assure that the striker is still in the process of recovery. After four surgeries on his left knee, after tearing his internal meniscus in 2020, Fati tore his biceps femoris. So, while Barça’s medical services advised him to undergo surgery, the striker opted for conservative treatment. “Little by little with Ansu”, they underline the coaching staff. Fati, however, understands that his physical problems are now a thing of the past. “I am one hundred percent,” stressed the international with Spain.

However, since the season began, Ansu Fati has only completed one game in the season, against Getafe. A situation that bothers the striker. It happened, then, that from the striker’s environment they began to talk about his possible departure in the next summer market. “I think the new generations are in a hurry. I spent three years with the 26 on my back. Ansu Fati is non-transferable, I don’t understand why they are talking about his sale”, complained Xavi, after an alleged interest from Manchester United in the Barca striker was published. And, to emphasize his anger, the Barça coach left Ansu Fati on the bench in the duel against Villarreal.

The forward, however, assures that he has no interest in leaving the Camp Nou. “They are things from his environment,” explains a Barcelona employee. “I have a contract until 2027 and I hope I can stay for many years,” concluded the Barcelona striker, at the presentation of the book of the Solidarity Stories of Sportof which he was the godfather of this edition and raised 61,917.28 euros that will go to the Pallapupas Foundation, an organization of clowns dedicated to hospitals.

