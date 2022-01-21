Horrible night for Barcelona in Bilbao, since to its defeat against a great Athletic in the extra time of the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey we must add two new injuries in Xavi Hernández’s team. Pedrit had to ask for the change because of what seems like an overload but much more disturbing is Ansu Fati, who was not a starter, asked for the change at the start of extra time and left the locker room crying.

According to the medical report of the Barça club, Fati suffers a new muscular injury in the femoral biceps of the left thigh, that is to say, a relapse of the ailment that he suffered in Balaídos against Celta on November 6 and that had him more than two months in the dry dock. The news is devastating for a Barcelona that could be without Ansu for two to three months.

Ansu Fati, one of the great hopes that Barça clung to in order to grow with the Tarrasa coach, is going through an ordeal with injuries. Of the last 73 Barça games, Fati has only been able to play 10. The serious meniscus injury he suffered in November 2020 against Betis, got complicated and left him out of action for a year. He returned in November 2021 against Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League. After showing off against the Ukrainians, just five days later, in Balaídos against Celta, the winger noticed severe pain in his thigh. The consequence, injury to the biceps femoris and two months in the dry dock. After returning in the Super Cup, Ansu has broken again.