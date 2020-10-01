Vigo was one of the plazas where he decadent Barça It started to leave LaLiga last year. There were already seen scenes of a decomposing equipment, with the players staring into infinity while Setién and Sarabia they gave instructions; or with Arthur incredulous because I was going to go out to the country when that same night I was flying to Turin to pass the medical examination.

Barça expects that today many things have changedor (follow the game live on AS.com). Your new hope is called Ansu Fati, a lightning bolt that on Sunday starred in a pyromusical against Villarreal, which he blew into the air. To the wave of ET Ansu wants get on Barça with his captain at the head. Messi seems determined to leave definitely behind the events of last month. Now he is forced to increase his sporting performance away from the Camp Nou. Last season he only scored seven of his 31 goals away from home. And only two were really useful

But let’s talk about Celtic, in which Oscar been waiting boosters for a month. Meanwhile, she is pulling with a good English stocking: two draws away (Eibar and Valladolid) and a local victory against him Valencia. Except for Rafinha and Smolov, its dangers are those of last year: the poison of Blades and the sparks of Nolito, Santi Mina and Denis. Another ex-bluegran, Murillo, places firmness in defense. And in the goal, Ivan Villar it has ended with certain debates.

Celta’s resources will test the firmness of the Barça, which must ratify the good sensations from his first match. It will be necessary to know what the Koeman threshold with the rotations. It does not seem like a day to seat Piqué, Alba or Busquets after the first game they played. Or to Messi, in full soul recovery process. And they are the thirty-something of the team. But neither does anyone imagine it without Ansu, that player who has the gift of the chosen ones. It chills your people and your rivals. In Vigo, your take two arrives.