Ansu Fati It is a kind of practical teaching that soccer is an art that can be made an easy passion to develop. The more baroque, the worse the game, because it does not depend on your resources but on your ideas. This young footballer has learned very early that the straightest line between two points is the one that goes directly to the goal. Life is not complicated, the legs are not complicated, because he has intelligence without smudges. It is a newly released pencil, whose drawings in the field always respond to a practical reason, which includes a sense of humor.

He is not a grumbling footballer. He celebrates his triumphs as the oldest, but always lets this question settle in his face: Am I really doing this? Three of Barcelona’s goals depended on him last night, one of which was finished off with a penalty by the greatest of the Barça team, Leo Messi. The Argentine striker has done something of an intelligence that will be appreciated: he has made efforts to be one more, and not just to appear so.

That is an interesting proposal that will be appreciated by many who still do not want to know that Leo Messi has not left Barcelona. That he is in the Blaugrana club, as is the young talent Ansu Fati.