Against nostalgia. We tend to look at the Selection with eyes from a decade ago, when our National Team made history for its successes and the way it achieved them. However, the style is not marked by the titles but by the footballers that one has. The Xavi, Iniesta, Xabi, Puyol, Villa or towers they are a wonderful memory, but not a mirror in which to always look at yourself. Is Spain he also needed new illusions to hold onto. Ansu Fati and Adama Traoré have become the great incentives of the Spain of Luis Enrique. Paradoxes of fate, the more fed up political extremes cause in our country, our new football illusion is generated by the flanks.

Different, but complementary. They are both charming, but from different styles. Ansu is light, makes the feint an art and has that ability of the chosen ones to appear, almost invisible in the area or its surroundings, to find the goal. Adama looks like a superhero and some of his powers are speed and strength. Yes Valdano I considered seeing run Ronaldo Nazario like a stampede, Traoré’s outburst would be unclassifiable. However, his main virtues are in his humility and his mentality: “A day that I have not improved, is a day wasted” matters more as a message than your weight, your diet or how marked your abs.

Diversity enriches. Spain faces Switzerland, surely one of the most mixed-race teams in the entire continent. Let’s hope that those recurring debates that were proposed years ago in various European countries about the origins of their footballers, for purely political purposes, will not reach our National Team. Diversity, in all respects, is a blessing. Let’s hope that those who live in the mud don’t drag us into this too.

Luis Enrique’s phrase. “I prefer to have this team over a player who can condition me,” argued the coach about the lack of a leading scorer in the team, one of those cracks who guarantee goals like Cristiano Ronaldoo Luis Suarez. In football terms, an interesting debate. More if possible, taking into account that the great successes of Luis Enrique as a coach came with Leo Messi, that is, one of those players that conditions any system, as an absolute reference of that Barcelona.