Samsung Electronics has announced the release of Anstream Arcade and Blacknut, joining the ranks of Samsung partners within the Samsung Gaming Hub platform. Antstream Arcade is the world’s largest cloud retrogaming service offering gamers access to over 1,400 classic games and 500 mini-challenges. It includes titles such as Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig Dug and Double Dragon, all accessible from your Smart TV or monitor via the Samsung Gaming Hub. Antstream Arcade currently offers 12 months of access to the platform for 12 euros and, depending on the region, a significant discount to play the platform’s extensive catalog of retro games. “Antstream Arcade offers the best retro arcade game streaming experience and we are proud to align ourselves with strong partners like Samsung Gaming Hub who can help us reach more players,” said Steve Cottam, CEO of Antstream Arcade. “We’ve experienced firsthand the excitement people get from playing the games of their youth and sharing those games with the new generation of gamers.”

Blacknut is an online video game streaming service that gives you instant access to hundreds of video games. With a monthly subscription, gamers have more than 500 premium titles suitable for the whole family, five profiles they can access at the same time and a library of games available on all screens. Blacknut includes games such as Metro Exodus and Overcooked 1 and 2, and offers European users an entire collection of Disney videogames exclusively. The latest additions to the May 2023 international catalog are TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 and Tour de France 2022. Blacknut on Samsung includes a 15-day free trial to explore the catalog. “Blacknut is thrilled to partner with Samsung Gaming Hub and to be able to introduce our catalog on this popular game streaming platform,” said Nabil Laredj, Vice President of Business Development & Licensing at Blacknut. “With over 500 titles and choices for all tastes, we are delighted to be able to offer cloud gaming to the whole family, in an absolutely innovative way”.