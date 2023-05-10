The General Pension and Social Security Authority revealed some conditions that qualify for benefiting from the “Shorek” project, the most important of which is the insured’s joining a new employer within 6 months from the date of end of service.

The authority said that those wishing to join the service through the “Shorek” project must express their desire not to disburse the reward when signing the end of service form from his previous job, and within six months he must join a new job to benefit from the “Shorek” project, and during the first month from the date of joining With a new job, he must apply for annexation through his employer.

She added that “Shorek” does not apply to periods of service prior to applying its procedures, but only includes service periods that expire from the date of July 1, 2023.. indicating that the previous service periods that are not covered by Shorek’s procedures, the insured can join them through the addition service with its current provisions.

The authority pointed out that “Shorak” includes only the insured who wish to transfer from one employer to another under the umbrella of the General Pension Authority, whether these agencies are in the government or private sectors, while it does not apply to those who transfer from any other pension funds in the country to the authority or Vice versa, noting that the insured in this case can benefit from the system of exchange of benefits between funds, which allows transfer between agencies if the human resources regulations between the two parties include what allows transfer, and in this case the period of service of the insured becomes continuous, and the employer to whom he is transferred is responsible. Any differences in the cost of amalgamation, if any, after transferring the insured’s benefit to the employer to which he is transferred.

She explained that “Shorak” does not include pensioners, or those who meet the conditions for entitlement to a pension while at the head of his current work, as the aim of the inclusion is to help the insured to fulfill the period of service for the entitlement to the pension, and since the retiree or those who meet the conditions for entitlement already have the pension or the elements of obtaining Therefore, they are not covered by “Shorak”, just as the “Shorak” project does not include those with a service period of less than a year, given that this period is not entitled to an end-of-service benefit for this period.