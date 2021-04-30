The ANSeS, the body headed by Fernanda Raverta, reported how the May payment schedule will be and recalled that they will continue with the payment of the reinforcement of $ 15,000 for AUH, AUE and Monotributistas. In addition, retirements, pensions and Unemployment Benefit are paid.

One by one all payments:

SIPA Retirements and Pensions

This Friday, April 30, the last day of the month, the authorized bank branches will serve retirees, pensioners, pensioners and pensioners with assets through the window. between $ 23,120 and $ 138,426 and your documents end in 8 and 9.

In this sense, although these people do not have to request a previous appointment to collect the benefit, should approach the bank branch only on the assigned date. It should be remembered that the assets will remain deposited in your accounts.

$ 15,000 reinforcement

This Friday also, the reinforcement of $ 15,000 is deposited. It is automatic and without prior procedure, and it is for holders of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH), Pregnancy Allowance and monotax A and B members who collect Family Allowances with DNI ending in 4.

May month calendar

AUH and SUAF (Universal Child Allowance and Family Allowance for Child)

Monday May 10 , DNI ending in 0 .

, DNI . Tuesday May 11, DNI finished in 1.

DNI Wednesday May 12, DNI finished in 2.

DNI Thursday may 13th, DNI finished in 3.

DNI Friday May 14, DNI finished in 4.

DNI Monday may 17th, . DNI finished in 5.

DNI Tuesday May 18, DNI finished in 6.

Tuesday DNI Wednesday may 19, DNI finished in 7.

DNI Thursday May 20th, DNI finished in 8.

DNI Friday May 21th, DNI finished in 9.

Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC)

Monday May 3 , DNI ending in 0 and 1.

, DNI Tuesday May 4th , DNI ending in 2 and 3.

, DNI Wednesday May 5th , DNI ending in 4 and 5 ,

, DNI , Thursday May 6th , DNI ending in 6 and 7.

, DNI Friday May 7th, DNI ending in 8 and 9.

Retirees and pensioners that do not exceed the sum of $ 23,120

Monday May 10, DNI ending in 0 .

DNI . Tuesday May 11 , DNI finished in 1.

, DNI Wednesday May 12 , DNI finished in 2 .

, DNI . Thursday may 13th , DNI finished in 3.

, DNI Friday may 14 , DNI finished in 4.

, DNI Monday may 17th , DNI finished in 5.

, DNI Tuesday May 18 , DNI finished in 6.

, DNI Wednesday may 19 , DNI finished in 7.

, DNI Thursday May 20th, DNI finished in 8.

DNI Friday May 21th, DNI finished in 9.

Retirees and pensioners that exceed the sum of $ 23,120

Friday twenty-one of May , DNI ending in 0 and 1 .

, DNI . Monday 26 of May , DNI finished in 2 and 3.

, DNI Tuesday may 27th, DNI finished in 4 and 5 .

DNI . Wednesday May 28 , DNI finished in 6 and 7 .

, DNI . Monday may 31, DNI finished in 8 and 9.

$ 15,000 bonus

Monday 3rd May, DNI ending in 5 .

May, DNI . Tuesday 4th May, DNI finished 6 .

May, DNI . Wednesday 5th May, DNI ending in 7 .

May, DNI . Thursday 6th May, DNI ending in 8 .

May, DNI . Friday 7 May, DNI ending in 9.

Unemployment

All DNI terminations are charged from May 6 to 12.

