The ANSeS, the body in charge of Fernanda Raverta, reported the payment schedule for the month of May for retirees, pensioners and Non-Contributory Pensions and holders of the Universal Allowance for Child and Pregnancy, Unemployment Benefit, Family Allowances and Single Payment (Marriage , Birth and Adoption).

How is the calendar for this Thursday

Reinforcement of $ 15,000 for the AMBA

This Thursday 6, the Reinforcement of $ 15,000 for resident holders of the AMBA of the AUH, Pregnancy Allowance and monotributistas A and B who collect Family Allowances is automatically deposited without prior processing. with DNI ending in 8.

Non-Contributory Pensions

The authorized bank branches serve through the window only holders of Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) who must collect your May credit with documents ending in 6 and 7.

In this sense, although these people do not have to request a previous appointment to collect this benefit, they must approach the bank branch only on the assigned date. It should be remembered that the assets will remain deposited in your accounts.

Single Payment Assignments

From May 6 to June 9 the Single Payment Assignments (Marriage, Adoption and Birth) for all document completions.

PAMI Food Program

Within the framework of the PAMI Food Program, pay on Friday, May 7, the extraordinary payment equivalent to the amount of the food bag for holders of Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) with DNI concluded in 6 and 7.

AUH and SUAF

Monday May 10, DNI ending in 0.

Tuesday May 11, DNI ended in 1.

Wednesday May 12, DNI ended in 2.

Thursday, May 13, DNI ended in 3.

Friday 14 de mato, DNI ended in 4.

Monday May 17, DNI ended in 5.

Tuesday May 18, DNI ended in 6.

Wednesday May 19, DNI ended in 7.

Thursday May 20, DNI ended in 8.

Friday May 21, DNI ended in 9.

Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC)

Friday May 7, DNI ending in 8 and 9.

Retirees and pensioners that do not exceed the sum of $ 23,120

Monday May 10, DNI ending in 0.

Tuesday May 11, DNI ended in 1.

Wednesday May 12, DNI ended in 2.

Thursday, May 13, DNI ended in 3.

Friday May 14, DNI ended in 4.

Monday May 17, DNI ended in 5.

Tuesday May 18, DNI ended in 6.

Wednesday May 19, DNI ended in 7.

Thursday May 20, DNI ended in 8.

Friday 21, DNI ended in 9.

Retirees and pensioners that exceed the sum of $ 23,120

Friday May 21, DNI ending in 0 and 1.

Tuesday May 26, DNI ended in 2 and 3.

Wednesday May 27, DNI ended in 4 and 5.

Thursday May 28, DNI ended in 6 and 7.

Monday May 31, DNI ended in 8 and 9.

Allowances for Prenatal and Maternity

Tuesday May 11, DNI ending in 0 and 1.

Wednesday May 12, DNI completed 2 and 3.

Thursday, May 13, DNI ending in 4 and 5.

Friday May 14, DNI ending in 6 and 7.

Monday May 17, DNI ending in 8 and 9.

Unemployment benefit

Tuesday May 21, DNI ending in 0 and 1.

Tuesday May 26, DNI ending in 2 and 3.

Wednesday May 27, DNI ending in 4 and 5.

Thursday May 28, DNI ending in 6 and 7.

Monday May 31, DNI ending in 8 and 9.

Pregnancy Allowance (AUE)

Monday May 10, DNI ending in 0.

Tuesday May 11, DNI ended in 1.

Wednesday May 12, DNI ended in 2.

Thursday, May 13, DNI ended in 3.

Friday May 14, DNI ended in 4.

Monday May 17, DNI ended in 5.

Tuesday May 18, DNI ended in 6.

Wednesday May 19, DNI ended in 7.

Thursday May 20, DNI ended in 8.

Friday May 21, DNI ended in 9.

