The ANSeS directed by camper Fernanda Raverta just appealed yesterday, to Last moment and after a claim raised by a group of deputies of Together for Change the controversial sentence that granted Cristina Kirchner a privilege pension.

The presentation – made just before the legal deadline – reveals The doubts that Raverta had on appeal.

Judge Pérez Nami’s sentence was handed down on December 29. That is, it had more than a month to prepare.

If not, the ANSeS did not appeal, it would have a historical background for thousands of retirees demanding raises. It was to be the first time that the agency had not appealed a ruling by an investigating judge.

With the argument of defending its funds, the ANSeS always arrives in complaint to the Court.

The appeal is further from single veneer. While is true that has 10 days To present The arguments could, at least, anticipate which parts of Pérez Nami’s ruling appeals.

So, cannot be evaluated the scope of the appeal.

That is to say, if it was only a political gesture or a true and well-founded claim before the controversial ruling that granted two honorary privilege pensions, a retroactive one of 100 million pesos and without paying the income tax.

Furthermore, former chambermaid Luis Herrero told Clarín that ANSES You can withdraw from the appeal at any time and not a single argument will remain of your position in the case.

Herrero, famous for having defended the rights of retirees, warned on the quality of the arguments of the ANSeS.

“The camera can only be issued on specific grievances of the appellant, ”he explained. That is to say, if you don’t appeal all privileges some could automatically stand firm, according to Herrero.

The three appeals presented were in the hands of Room 3 of the Social Security Chamber.

It is made up of judges Néstor Fasciolo and Adriana Camaratta. The latter as a surrogate, while there is a third vacant vowel.

And it must resolve on the case of 2017 entitled: “Fernandez Cristina Elisabet C / Ministry of Social Development and Others S / Nullity of Administrative Act”. The investigating prosecutor Gabriel De Vedia, seized the request for annulment and not the merits of the matter to rule in favor of Cristina.

A case full of irregularities that started before the cause.

It started in 2015 when Cristina’s sister-in-law and Minister of Social Development, Alicia Kirchner, granted her honorary pensions before of leaving the presidency.

Only in the Macri government, the ANSeS refused to abide by Alicia’s decision and ask the former president to opt for one of the two pensions. Therefore, Cristina “claims acquired rights”.

But this long cause is not about the claim of one more retirees, it is a matter of observing if Justice stands in front of Power.

