With more problems than expected, the Blue Cross passed the group stage of the Leagues Cup and although he could not defeat Charlotte FC nor to Philadelphia Union in regular time, for Martin Anselmi there is nothing to worry about.
The Argentine coach was very clear and in the subsequent press conference he launched a very clear message for all the critics of Machineespecially for those who criticized not having achieved victory in the 90 minutes, since the objective was set to advance to the next round and reach the final.
“In general terms, I think Cruz Azul deserved to win both gamesso that makes me feel calm,” he said. Martin Anselmi after defeating Philadelphia on penalties, in a match where the opposing goalkeeper was once again a key figure.
On the other hand, the Argentinean stood up for his institution and after being questioned about the light blue team being obliged to qualify, the helmsman assured that “We are Cruz Azul“, as he boasted about the club’s history, statistics and relevance at an international level.
“First for the statistics, to count them, second to break them and third, beyond how Cruz Azul fared, we are Cruz Azul. So we are obliged to qualify for the next phase”
– Martin Anselmi
As if that were not enough, it removed any doubt as to whether Blue Cross They were taking the tournament seriously, so he assured that they are not in the United States to keep up the pace, but to win the tournament.
“We don’t come to the United States to keep up the pace, we come to the United States to compete and try to make it to the last day. They are not here to keep up the pace.”
– Martin Anselmi
Following the results obtained, Blue Cross He qualified in second place and will now have to face Orlando City in the round of 32 of the Leagues CupThe match is scheduled for this Saturday, August 10, at Explora Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
The schedule is yet to be confirmed, but there is already a date and time for Machine Anselmi regains his precision in front of goal and does not have to resort to penalties again to decide the winner.
