He Blue Cross overcame the rough edges that arose after the debacle in the Leagues Cupeasily defeated Querétaro and now they command the Liga MX as leaders, so they arrive in good spirits for the Young Classic against the Club America.
The cement team did what it had to do and extended the terrible streak of the White Roostersso although it was a match that was supposed to be a formality, the team Martin Anselmi obtained a much-needed victory ahead of one of the most important matches of the season.
Faced with this situation, the Argentine coach made an unusual decision and with which he hopes to have the squad Blue Cross in the best form against the Americaespecially after the match played on Friday.
As part of his management within the team, Martin Anselmi has decided to give his team two days off before the match against the Americawith the intention that the cement players arrive well focused to prepare for the game.
Because Blue Cross played on Friday, the South American coach decided to give his players the weekend off, so The Machine did not schedule training sessions for Saturday and Sunday, so the entire squad reported until this Monday.
In this way, Anselmi decided to take advantage of the calendar and give his players a rest, who are also coming from a period concentrated in the United States for the Leagues Cup.
He Youth Classic between Cruz Azul and America is scheduled for this Saturday, August 31 at 9:10 p.m. It will be held at the Sports City Stadium and the administrative headquarters will be La Máquina.
For this duel, the America arrives in 12th place with 6 points after five games played; while Cruz Azul is in first place with 13 pointsthe product of four wins and one draw.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Anselmis #decision #prior #Young #Classic #America
Leave a Reply