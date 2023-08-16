Technicians from the Association of Naturalists of the Sureste (ANSE) have installed almost 300 artificial shelters and nest boxes for fauna in recent months as a pest control measure within the framework of the ‘Fluviatilis’ project, according to sources from the environmental organization in a release.

The initiative aims to apply Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) to promote the bioeconomy through biological control, in order to improve pest management in rice fields, orchards and poplars, as well as reduce the presence of annoying or dangerous insects. for public health (mosquitoes and other diptera).

With the placement of shelters, it is intended to favor different vertebrates linked to riverside environments so that society obtains ecosystem services –pest control– reducing the need for phytosanitary products.

Thus, 270 boxes have been distributed to date: 27 nest boxes for rollers, hoopoe or scops owl; six for European treecreepers; 56 for great tit; 28 for blue tits; five for tawny owl; three for little owls and 145 artificial shelters of different models for bats.

Some of these boxes were already used for nesting by target birds and as shelter for numerous bats.

The boxes were installed on the banks and crops near the Segura and Mundo rivers, in the stretch between the Cenajo and Camarillas reservoirs, and the Almadenes Canyon Protected Natural Area.

The measure was launched with the participation of farmers and property owners in the area of ​​action, highlighting the collaboration of the Regulatory Council of the Denomination of Origin ‘Arroz de Calasparra’, the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, the irrigation community of El Esparragal, the Sanctuary of Hope Foundation and the Calasparra City Council.

The involvement of volunteers and schoolchildren in the construction of some shelters was also decisive. As a measure of green purchase, the boxes have been produced by local carpenters using certified wood from Spanish farms.

The ‘Fluviatilis’ project began in September 2022 with the aim of increasing the resilience of rivers in the face of climate change through fluvial stewardship, conservation and rehabilitation of riparian ecosystems.

The project has the support of the Biodiversity Foundation of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR), financed by the European Union.