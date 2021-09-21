“Far from what the regional government and some entities and foundations representing agricultural export companies have been ensuring, the intensive agriculture of Campo de Cartagena has enormous aid from European, state and regional funds and has contributed and contributes to the serious environmental, economic deterioration and social of the Mar Menor. This requires the opening of an investigation to determine the volume and destination of the subsidies in recent years.

This is the request that the Association of Southeast Naturalists (ANSE) plans to make today to the European Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, on the occasion of his visit to the Region of Murcia.

Irrigation communities protest by being left out; while there will be five members of the hospitality sector



According to preliminary calculations by the group, based on the registry of the Ministry of Agriculture, in 2019 alone, several fruit and vegetable producers received at least 40 million euros of Feaga / EAFRD funds from the European Union (EU). In addition, ANSE sources added to THE TRUTH, “some subsidized companies are being investigated” by the Examining Court 2 of Murcia in the ‘Topillo case’ of ‘contamination of the Mar Menor’ for the alleged illegal use of desalobradoras and the dumping of nitrates. The environmental association led by Pedro García will demand from Sinkevicius, in a meeting in San Pedro, that the investigation covers “the responsibility of each of the administrations involved.”

There will be a deep fight between the different groups and scientists to see what impression the curator gets



And he recalled that the EU has urged Spain, in two writings, to stop violating two Community directives, one on nitrate control; and that, following a complaint by ANSE and WWF, the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) “has recognized that irrigation systems without water rights occupy at least 8,500 hectares” in the area.