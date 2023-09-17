Midwife toad, forest bat and bearded vulture

Hoya Lóbrega is a hotspot of protected flora and endangered fauna: the estate has several bodies of water that are home to breeding populations of amphibians, such as the endemic Betic midwife toad (‘Alytes dickhilleni’) and the threatened Sierra Morena salamander (‘ Salamandra salamandra morenica’), along with the spotted toad (‘Pelodytes punctatus’) and the more common common frogs, as well as common toads and runners. Another group of special interest for conservation, ANSE highlights, are bats: to date, at least eleven species have been cited, including the rare forest bat (‘Barbastella barbastellus’). The presence of ungulates is also notable, such as the ibex, the deer, the fallow deer, the Corsican mouflon and the invasive aruí.

The Sierra de Villafuerte, likewise, is a potential area for the recolonization of the bearded vulture (‘Gypaetus barbatus’), the large scavenger bird that already frequents these high areas of Moratalla, such as the nearby Sierra de las Cabras, from its reintroduction area of Cazorla, Segura, Las Villas and Castril.

As for vegetation, in the absence of a detailed inventory, the presence of elderberries (‘Sambucus nigra’), barberries (‘Berberis hispanica’), maples (‘Acer granatense’), and rowan trees (‘Sorbus domestica’) has already been recorded. ), guillomos (‘Amelanchier ovalis’), hawthorns (‘Crataegus monogyna’), junipers and junipers (Juniperus sp.).

Regarding the geological characterization, the reserve has a karst landscape of limestone and dolomite, as well as loamy areas.

Finally, the estate includes an archaeological site from prehistoric times, El Toril.