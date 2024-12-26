Cluster Ansasol has started the processing of MetGreenPortits new green hydrogen and methanol production megaproject that will be located in the Port of Huelva. This plant, with an initial capacity of 200 MW of electrolysiswill produce annually 150,000 tons of high purity green methanolaimed at the decarbonization of industry and port transport.

The project, which will require a initial investment of 500 million eurosincludes a first phase that will integrate the production of green hydrogen with its transformation into AA grade methanol (>99.85%). Carlos Cagigal, director of strategic projects at Ansasol, pointed out that “this project takes advantage of synergies and infrastructure with other developments in the pipeline, establishing a collaboration model between regions.”

MetGreenPort seeks to take advantage of existing infrastructure and connect to the H2Med energy corridorkey for the export of green hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula to Europe. In addition, it will be interconnected with Ansasol’s main green hydrogen projects in Badajoz, Cáceres and Salamanca, consolidating a decentralized network that will increase the total production and distribution capacity. Together, these initiatives will add more than 48,750 tons of green hydrogen per year, positioning Huelva as a strategic node in the European hydrogen network.

Tobias Greiling, CEO of the company, highlighted that the initiative represents “a strategic advance to lead the energy transition in Europe, generating a significant economic and social impact.” In line with its commitment to quality employment, Ansasol expects that this megaproject will promote the creation of stable and specialized jobs.

MetGreenPort is one more step in Ansasol’s roadmap to lead the energy transition. In 2023, the company added to its portfolio three photovoltaic and nine green hydrogen projectsreaching 350 MW of electrolysis capacity. Added to this is its plan to install 20 hydrogen plants in the national network, reinforcing its contribution to the “Roadmap for Renewable Hydrogen in Spain”.