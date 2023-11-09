Genoa – The photographic exhibition curated by Anla Liguria, the National Association of Senior Company Workers, was inaugurated yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 8 November, in the atrium of Palazzo Tursi, headquarters of the Municipality of Genoa. dedicated to Ansaldo’s 170.

The exhibition aims to recall the years from the birth of the factory until today, retracing the main stages of one of the most important production realities in the city. The inauguration was attended, among others, by the national president of Anla, Edoardo Patriarca, and the regional leaders of the Association, Cesare Calzolari and Guerrino Romeo.