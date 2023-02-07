Genoa – The company Ansaldo Energia and the shareholder CdP Equity declared that they “proceed with the finalisation, within the technical time frame, of theagreement relating to the capital and financial strengthening manoeuvre which includes the recapitalization of the company by the shareholder CdP Equity. This agreement provides for the participation of financial creditors”. This is the law on the minutes of the agreement signed in Rome at the Ministry of Enterprise during the meeting on the future of the company.

The government guarantees “the outlined path that it supports and supports” and will monitor its progress “by maintaining discussions with the social partners”.

The unions: “Important result”

“For the first time, the recapitalization of Ansaldo Energia is guaranteed by the government and this puts an end to the matter – he commented Stephen Bonazzisecretary Fiom Genova, satisfied with the commitment made by the government, which the unions had asked for for some time – Now we are waiting for the technical times and then we will see the rest”.

The minutes signed at the end of the meeting with the Ministry of Enterprises which indicate the government’s commitment to act as guarantor of the Ansaldo Energia recapitalization plan

Satisfaction was also expressed by Bruno Cantonettinational secretary, e Antonio ApaUilm Liguria coordinator: “It is a first important result. Without prejudice to the technical times, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the Government have declared that the recapitalization is confirmed and will not slow down”.

Uilm defines the recapitalization process as “satisfactory”, but it is only a first step: “Besides the financial problems there is an industrial issue. It is important and necessary to appoint a new managing director capable of dealing with Ansaldo Energia’s structural issues. We all agreed on the strategic importance of the company for the country system”.

For this reason “it is necessary to set up a table with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the company and the Government on the other issues, i.e. the industrial question, not leaving Ansaldo Energia solely in the turbine construction business but fully inserting it in the context of renewables. At that table we ask for the “the Government’s commitment to give answers in this transitory phase and to identify productive solutions. In our opinion, the conditions exist and for this reason we will bind the Government in this direction”.

The meeting in Rome

At today’s meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise – in addition to the Ligurian secretaries of Fim, Fiom and Uilm – representatives of the national secretariats were present. Undersecretary Fausta Bergamotto and the head of industrial crises Luca Annibaletti took part for the ministry. For Ansaldo Energia the CEO Giuseppe Marino and the executives Marco Grillo (human resources), Andrea Balzarini (cfo) and Massimo De Ferrari were present. For Cdp Equity the CEO Francesco Mele. The governor of Liguria Giovanni Toti attended the table by videoconference together with the Councilor for Labour, Augusto Sartori.

The agenda approved in Liguria

Meanwhile in Liguria an agenda was approved in the Regional Council – presented by the Pd councilor Luca Garibaldi, and signed by all the groups – which commits the junta to urge “the Meloni Government so that with the majority shareholder Cassa depositi e prestiti ( CDP) proceed as quickly as possible to the appointment of the new managing director of Ansaldo Energia to implement the recapitalization of the advertised company”.

The agenda was approved unanimously.

The document therefore requests that “the Government clearly defines the prospects for the company protecting employment, production capacity and the technological skills acquired, avoiding downsizing hypotheses and the risk of closure, with a view to a long-term industrial relaunch and redevelopment plan”.

The Regional Council of Liguria indicates as a priority “the consolidation of the new industrial plan necessary to organize the relaunch of the plant, protecting full employment and continuity of production, as a guarantee for the workers and in the interest of the country, also in consideration of the fundamental role that Ansaldo Energia plays in the prospect of carrying out the ecological transition envisaged by the National recovery and resilience”.

Toti: “The written commitment made by the government is good”

“All the conditions are on the table for Ansaldo to overcome the moment of difficulty it has experienced and is still experiencing – commented the president of Liguria Giovanni Toti – The written commitment undertaken by the government, which guaranteed the recapitalization process and the maintaining an open discussion table with the parties. If words have value, and I am convinced this is the case, I believe that the commitments made will also be respected as regards the identification of the new managing director, in a short time. part of the government will continue to be the one demonstrated up to now, also with the presence of Minister Urso next week in Azerbaijan, I believe that Ansaldo can build its future in the coming months. The local institutions are there and will continue to be there, available of the government for any interlocution it deems appropriate: they will supervise with great attention so that the commitments undertaken arrive at a definition within a reasonable time”.

President Toti, who was connected to the meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise by videoconference, thanked the government “for the diligence with which it has convened this meeting, even after the discussions with Minister Urso last week. In itself this is a signal of attention towards a company that is strategic in many respects in the national industrial chain. The timing is not up to us to dictate, but it will certainly be within the next few weeks: we are waiting for everything to be accomplished”.

The governor underlined that on the new industrial plan “it will be necessary reactivate a piece of dialogue between the unions and the new governance which will be nominated and for which the selections are in progress. These are issues which, in a market economy, concern industrial policies and for this reason do not concern local entities or even the government, except from the point of view of supervision. These are issues that concern the company’s board of directors and the new managing director, as soon as he is appointed: the strategies for attacking the markets, process and product innovation concern the company’s internal industrial relations which are strictly the responsibility who drives it”.