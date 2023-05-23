Genoa – United in defense of Ansaldo Energia, divided instead on the hypothesis of a relaunch of nuclear energy. These are the two positions with which the municipal council dedicated to the situation of Ansaldo Energia concluded, which had been requested by the grillino Fabio Ceraudo.

The debate – followed only for a part of the proceedings by a small group of trade unionists and company workers – ended with the almost unanimous approval of a document which binds the mayor and defend the production site Genoese and its strategic role, at a national level, in the process of ecological transition. It’s at supervise the implementation of the industrial plan taking action to ensure that the government also supports Ansaldo Energia.

Alone Mattia Crucioli, of United for the Constitution, abstainedbecause his request to include in the document “solidarity with the 17 workers investigated by the judiciary because – explained Crucioli – they caused inconvenience while demonstrating to defend their jobs. This municipal council did not have the courage” .

The Sala Rossa was divided, however, on the agenda presented by the center-right majority to propose to the government of including nuclear energy in the national energy mixand indicate Genoa as the capital of technological research and industrial in this sector in Italy. Only the center-right voted in favor of the document while the entire minority rejected it.



the document Genoa, unanimous solidarity of the municipal council for the workers of Ansaldo Energia Annamaria Coluccia May 16, 2023

But, despite the unanimous position taken in support of Ansaldo Energia, there was no lack of controversy in the debate. “The defeat of this council is demonstrated by the empty audience stands: it is a sign of theinadequacy of politics to represent the workers”, remarked the leader of the Democratic Party Simon D’Angelo who, like other minority directors, accused the Bucci junta of “silence” and lack of commitment to defend workers in the Ansaldo Energia dispute.

“I don’t think I deserve to be accused of not doing our job,” the mayor replied Marco Bucci – I attended all the meetings on Ansaldo Energia, I went to Rome three times. No one can say that only his group defends work and workers. Good and bad are everywhere.”

As for Ansaldo Energia’s prospects: “The future is given by the industrial plan that must be implemented by the company – underlined Bucci – If he is not able to do it, it is a problem, but we cannot do it. The company must be helped to make this plan and, first of all, the Ansaldo Energia turbines must be sold. Management needs to be reminded of all of this.”