Genoa – The satisfaction of having been called to lead Ansaldo Energy. Thanks to Cdp, “generous shareholder who has recapitalised”. The very ambitious goal of «triple» what the current industrial plan foresees in terms of annual sales of gas turbines. Fabrizio Fabbri enters the life of Genoa and of its most symbolic company with a different attitude from the previous management. The new CEO brings a passionate and low-financial management style to the company.

At his first public outing, Fabbri says he is “happy” to be in Genoa and “positively impressed by the city’s attachment to this company”, which in October 170 years old and which has “technologically leading products” and workers with “professionalism, at all levels”.

The good news is that the first tranche from 230 million euros of the 580 million capital increase “is finally here”. The past months “were very hard”, but now you can catch your breath.

«The second tranche will arrive at the end of the year and the third and last at the beginning of 2024», explains the manager. The recapitalization saves Ansaldo, but now the group must learn to stand on its own two feet and Fabbri is clear on this. «The company that received the money today is the same one that created the need for this money – he says -. There is still much work to be done. We have to generate cash».

To do it, Fabbri focuses on its core business, gas turbines that many considered outdated and which are instead emerging, internationally, as an essential technology for the energy transition. For the new head of the company nuclear power “is a stable business, we work abroad but a possible return to Italy is far off”, even though the new generation plants are “small and very safe”. As for the Green Tech division, “we are still selecting the technologies to invest in, and this means that green activities will not translate into work for the factory in the short term”.

The main road to recovery therefore passes through gas-fired combined cycles, power plants intended to guarantee the balance of the system until the problem of renewable energy storage is resolved. “Today for every gigawatt of renewable energy we need 1.2 gigawatts of programmable sources. And to date we do not have accumulation systems for countries of our size», explains the CEO.

Fabrizio Fabbri, CEO of Ansaldo Energia

On gas turbines Fabbri relaunches with great ambition. “I’ve received a plan to sell four or five cars a year for the next three years,” he says. I’m trying to do better. My ambition is to multiply my goal by three, to sell fifteen turbines a year. With a factory of this kind, more volume is needed, not so much to keep it going, because even less would be enough, but I think this is the number needed to stabilize the group and generate cash, useful for going ahead and making new investments».

Also because the 580 million paid by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will soon end. «We have a bond from 350 million to be repaid to the banks next year, what is left is the money useful for the activities. We need to increase the productivity and efficiency of the factory».

After the recapitalization, Shanghai Electric «will fall below one percent» in Ansaldo Energia, while the two joint ventures with the Chinese partner – China contributes «about 80 million euros a year, between technological components and services» to Ansaldo’s billion in annual revenues – they will stand.

For 2024, the new CEO excludes recourse to layoffs, a social shock absorber already averted by his predecessor through professional training initiatives. «The redundancy fund is a tool, but it is the most painful to use, especially for a market like this – explains Fabbri -. We need flexibility. In Genoa we have a factory that works both for new units and for service. We need manpower on service and some offload on new units, so we try to convert as much manpower as possible. This flexibility is essential, I don’t see cash in 2024».