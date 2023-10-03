Genoa – The demonstration of Ansaldo Energia workers began this afternoon at the ancient port of Genoa with the cry of “work, work, work”. A short procession from the Aquarium to the Cotton Warehouses, where a company conference is scheduled to celebrate 170 years since its foundation. “Ansaldo: 170 years of history. We want jobs”, reads a banner in the front row. A representation of former Ilva workers joined the demonstration.

“Our message today must reach the company, the government, the Region, the Municipality – he states Federico Grondona, RSU coordinator for the Fiom– Ansaldo workers are here spontaneously to give a strong signal of concern and also of tension regarding our factory. The factory is practically empty, 180,000 hours of unloading have already been announced for next year and zero new orders signed.”

But, adds the workers’ representative, “the thing that makes us most angry is seeing that the production of green and renewables that we had to do in Genoa will be moved to Trieste. At a time when there is no work, it is truly inconceivable and we will never accept it”. A few moments of tension with the police at the entrance to the Magazzini del Cotone, when the procession finds itself faced with the police in full anti-riot, but the demonstration should still arrive in front of the module in which the convention is organized.