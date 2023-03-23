Supplementary Health Agency also reported that vacancies in outsourced services will have a minimum percentage for disabled people

A ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) informed that it will implement a minimum quota of 8% of vacancies for women victims of domestic violence in the agency’s public notices. The measure follows a decree signed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on March 8 of this year.

The initiative is part of the “Integrated Policy of Governance and Socio-Environmental Responsibility” announced by ANS this Wednesday (22.Mar.2023). Here’s the full of the administrative resolution (246 KB).

The National Supplementary Health Agency also stated that a minimum percentage of manpower when contracting outsourced services should be occupied by people with disabilities. To the Power360agency representatives said that there is still no established percentage and that they are studying the best way to include the group “in the ANS inclusion and diversity strategy”.

The resolution establishes other guidelines focused on diversity, such as “inclusive actions aimed at greater gender and racial equity in processes involving appointments to commissioned positions”. However, it is not yet known when these measures will be implemented.

To the Power360it was informed that an action plan to be validated with actions with specific goals in the social area is still under development by the National Supplementary Health Agency.

ESG

According to the ANS, the resolution promotes the principles of the UN (United Nations) “based on human and labor rights, environmental protection and anti-corruption”.

Among ESG-based measures (Environmental, Social and Governancein English) that will be adopted by the ANS are also:

solid waste management;

sustainable consumption;

risk management; It is

digital governance and sustainable procurement governance.

“The adoption of ESG contributes to a socially fair environment, with more inclusive actions in several segments. We intend to ensure the implementation of socio-environmental actions combined with integrity, compliance and transparency measures”said the director-president of the agency, Paulo Rebello.