The measure comes into effect on July 9 and comes after complaints regarding health care coverage

A ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) released on Thursday (4.Jul.2024) a list of 9 health plans that will have their sales temporarily suspended as of July 9th due to complaints related to healthcare coverage. The suspended plans are:

Univida Collective By Membership – Apartment;

Univida Collective by Adhesion Ward;

Univida Collective by Membership – Enferm C Cop;

Univida National Membership Collective Enferm – Cop;

Univida Empresarial 3 – Apartment;

Diamond;

Medical Ind 200;

Prime 400;

Ruby.

The suspension is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the sector’s performance and works to protect health plan consumers.

In total, 14,063 beneficiaries are protected by the measure, as these plans can only be sold again to new customers if the operators show an improvement in the monitoring results.

Operators with consistently poor results are evaluated, and those that pose a risk to healthcare are identified as plans that will have new beneficiaries temporarily banned from joining.

Every quarter, the list of plans is reassessed, and operators that no longer present a risk to healthcare are authorized, through monitoring, to offer plans for new sales.