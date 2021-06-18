The ban on the sale of health plans that had their marketing suspended by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) begins to apply today (18) due to problems in health care coverage reported by customers in the 1st quarter of 2021.

Based on more than 20 thousand complaints analyzed, the ANS determined the suspension of eight health plans sold by five operators. THE full list of penalized plans can be checked on the ANS website.

The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which acts to protect consumers and monitors the performance of the plans. According to ANS, 35,080 beneficiaries are protected by the measure, since these plans can only be re-marketed to new customers if the operators show improvement in results.

The agency also disclosed that six plans from four operators had their sales released again due to improved monitoring.

The post ANS: suspension of the sale of eight health plans takes effect first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...