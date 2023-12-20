Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/20/2023 – 8:51

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) clarifies that, given the repercussions regarding the possible negotiation of the Amil operator by the UnitedHealth group, there is no formalization with the ANS regarding the operation related to the sale of the Amil operator and, therefore, , the agency did not comment on the matter. If formalized, the change in the operator's corporate control will need to be authorized by the ANS.

“The criteria that ANS analyzes to authorize or not authorize portfolio assumption or transfer operations are based on compliance with sectoral regulations. Therefore, the ANS is not favorable or unfavorable to any of the players involved in negotiations carried out in the sector without analyzing the technical criteria”, states the regulatory agency.

“This type of process is confidential during its processing. This way, ANS will only provide information on the matter, if applicable, at the appropriate time”, he adds.