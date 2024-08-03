Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/08/2024 – 12:21

Public Consultation 134, to obtain contributions on the proposal to update the List of Procedures and Health Events for the following technology: renal sympathetic ablation by radiofrequency, was opened by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), this Friday (2). The procedure is intended for the treatment of uncontrolled resistant systemic arterial hypertension.

The technology was approved to go to public consultation during the 8th Extraordinary Meeting of the Collegiate Board (DICOL) 2024, held on July 29 this year.

Due to a preliminary recommendation unfavorable to incorporation into the List by the ANS technical area, the procedure will also undergo a public hearing.

Interested parties can send their contributions until the 21st of this month at site from ANSwhere documents related to the proposals during the consultation period are also available.

“It is worth remembering that the forms for sending contributions to public consultations for updating the List have been reformulated. With the change, society will be able to state whether it agrees; disagrees; or partially agrees/disagrees with the incorporations. Before the change, the classifications of the types of opinion available were: agree; disagree; or partially agree/disagree with the preliminary recommendation of the ANS. The purpose of the change is to provide greater clarity and transparency to the process of social participation”, informs the ANS note.

The List has been constantly updated through a dynamic process, which relies on broad social participation, in which the analysis of technologies is carried out based on a methodology for assessing health technologies and the principles of evidence-based health, used in several countries around the world.