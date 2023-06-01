Brazil Agencyi

Treatment for thyroid cancer with lenvatinib mesylate was included in the List of Procedures and Events in Health, which establishes mandatory assistance coverage for health plans.

The decision was released on Wednesday (31) by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). According to the regulatory agency, the drug should be offered, according to medical indication, for patients in whom surgery and radioidotherapy “have not been effective”. Coverage will be mandatory from July 3rd.

The ANS highlighted that the list “represents an achievement for the beneficiaries and for the sustainability of the sector”, since “the technologies undergo a process that includes broad social participation and careful technical analysis”.

This is the third roster update this year.

The National Federation of Supplementary Health (Fenasúde) said it will not comment on the inclusion.

