12/29/2023 – 19:30

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) defined that notification of users of defaulting health plans, which could result in the cancellation of the contract, can be done by electronic means, such as email, cell phone messages and apps.

The regulatory agency released, this Friday (29), the new rules on how notification should be made. The standard was published on the 20th, in Official Diary of the Union (Normative Resolution 593/2023) and will come into effect on 04/1/2024.

The director of Standards and Product Qualification at ANS, Alexandre Fioranelli, states that the new standard modernizes the communication of beneficiaries due to default. “The publication of this regulation fills some gaps that existed and modernizes the regulation, as it brings electronic means, which facilitate communication, both for the beneficiary and the operator.”

Means of notification

According to the new standard, health plan operators must notify default by electronic means and use the beneficiary's registration data, informed by the contracting party to the operator.

Among the possible electronic means, ANS lists the email with digital certificate and reading confirmation; text messaging to cell phones; messaging on a mobile device application that allows the exchange of encrypted messages; and recorded telephone call with data confirmation by the interlocutor.

However, notification made via SMS message or mobile device application will only be valid if the user responds confirming that they are aware.

The ANS also allows communication with the consumer in the previous formats, such as by letter or through a representative of the operator, an agent, with due proof of receipt of the notification signed by the contracting party.

For whom

The new regulations will apply to contracts signed after January 1, 1999 and to those that were adapted to Law 9,656/1998.

They are valid for those who have not paid the monthly fees for individual or family health plans, for individual entrepreneurs who contract a collective business plan or for those who pay the monthly fees for a collective plan directly to the operator.

Exclusion of the beneficiary, suspension or unilateral termination of the contract due to non-payment will only be possible if there are at least two unpaid monthly payments, consecutive or not, within a period of 12 months.

Notification

The operator must notify the user by the fiftieth (50th) day of default, as a prerequisite for exclusion of the beneficiary from the plan, suspension or even unilateral termination of the contract on the operator's initiative, due to non-payment.

If the notification occurs after the 50th day, it will be considered valid if the operator guarantees a period of ten days, counting from the notification, for the debt to be settled. However, the operator must prove that the consumer was notified of the default, with the respective date of notification.

The text of the notification must contain information for the consumer's complete understanding: number of days of default, indication of the months with late payment; forms and deadline for paying the debt and, consequently, regularizing the contract; as well as health plan contacts to clarify doubts.

In cases where the operator is unable to notify the consumer, the rule defined that the plan can only be canceled ten days after the last attempt to contact the beneficiary. The operator must prove that notification was attempted by all authorized means.