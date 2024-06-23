Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/23/2024 – 18:17

Last week, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) authorized Golden Cross to suspend the sale of 114 of the operator’s 143 active plans, starting July 10th. The request to suspend the sale of these plans was made by the operator itself on June 10th.

The regulatory agency clarified that the suspension of marketing of the plans will not affect any of the operator’s beneficiaries, as ANS did not cancel existing contracts. Therefore, as of July 10th, Golden Cross will still have 29 active plans for sale, 17 of which are exclusively dental and 12 medical-hospital.

At any time, Golden Cross may also request the suspension of these plans, if it so wishes.

The measure had been announced by Golden Cross in a statement released to its customers and brokers on June 6. Therefore, on the 10th, the National Supplementary Health Agency notified Golden Cross and asked for clarification about the suspension of new sales of health plans, as the ANS had not been officially informed.

Golden Cross and Amil

On June 6, health operators Golden Cross and Amil, in a joint statement, informed the approximately 240 thousand customers of Golden’s corporate medical plans that, from July 1, they will be served in the network accredited Amil, after restructuring.

Regarding this partnership, ANS also notified the operator to request more information.

The agency recognizes that the use of an operator’s network by another provider of supplementary health services is legally permitted. Therefore, there is no need for authorization from the ANS.

But it is necessary for the regulatory agency to be notified in cases of changes in the type of registered contract, for example, regarding the network of healthcare service providers to clients.

