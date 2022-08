Sour, very sour. This is how the spry eighties summarizes the situation. It happened on a Thursday afternoon, last June. De Hellevoetse had just come home from the line dance hour with her much-loved folk dance group Interdans. At that moment the phone rang. Ans sees an anonymous number on the screen. She got on the phone with a ‘nice, friendly and eloquent’ ING employee. Or so she thought.