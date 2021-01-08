The last months of José León have been like a movie. The potter player was a militant last season at Fuenlabrada and participated in that fateful trip to La Coruña that ended with 18 positives in Covid-19. Days later, he could not play the momentous clash against Deportivo that left the azulón team out of the playoff positions and that, later, would end with the rise of Elche. After ending his contract with Fuenlabrada, the Madrid defender worked for several weeks with a personal trainer to stay in shape, waiting to find a new team in Spain. In the final stretch of the market, after rejecting several offers from abroad, Alcorcón announced their signing at the end of September. Mere Hermoso, at that time coach of the potter team, observed his preseason work and bet on him, although he did not give him his first minutes until the end of October.

An irreplaceable for Anquela

León settled in the ownership of the hand of Hermoso, but the results and the feelings of the team did not accompany. Until Anquela arrived. The Linarian coach, who managed to completely change the team’s dynamics, has lined up the center-back in every game since his arrival, making him play every minute. No other player in the pottery squad equals this mark with the new coach, not even goalkeeper Dani Jiménez, who was left out of the last Copa del Rey match against Real Zaragoza.

This baggage of minutes is not surprising, as the Madrid native has become one of the team’s leaders when it is most needed and his great defensive performances have meant points for the yellow team at a delicate moment. In addition, he is coming from scoring two important goals. León made his debut as a scorer in the league clash against Cartagena and his goal allowed Alcor to achieve three vital points in their fight for permanence. He also qualified his team for the Copa del Rey round of 32 after scoring in the last minutes of the match against Real Zaragoza. José León will not easily forget these last few months. A time that has allowed him to know the most bitter side of football but also the most beautiful and that, above all, has shown him that with work and conviction a situation can be radically changed in a short time.