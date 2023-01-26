Contract university professors come together in association: ANPUC is born

The National Association of Contract University Professors (ANPUC) was created to represent and defend the rights of over thirty thousand university contract professors who currently work in Italian universities. ANPUC aims to promote the recognition of teaching as an essential task of the academic institution, to encourage the implementation of the best possible conditions for carrying out the pedagogical activity, to enhance the role of contract university professors as a vector of a shared construction of knowledge and knowledge, to defend their right to fair working conditions and pay.

“MIUR data for 2021 show that there are 31,685 contract university professors, i.e. 30% of the teaching and research staff in Italian universities,” explains Stefano Cossara, President of ANPUC.

Contract university professors, “net hourly wages drop to 3-7 euros per hour”

“In many cases they teach fundamental courses, and as structured colleagues they are required to carry out the exams, guarantee student reception, participate in the meetings of the degree course and follow the students in their thesis. However, they constitute the least protected segment of the academic precariousness. In most cases they are paid only for the hours of frontal teaching, with the result that the net hourly rate is reduced to 3-7 euros per hour. Until now, the initiatives of criticism and protest promoted to change this situation have taken on an individual or, in any case, temporary nature. With ANPUC we aim to organize these instances in a more stable and effective way. For this to be possible, we invite all colleagues from Italy to join us.”

