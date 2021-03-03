Anpier, the National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers, yesterday asked all administrations and, especially, the central government to urgently articulate the necessary measures, within the scope of their respective competences, to limit the size of the new photovoltaic projects and order the territorial distribution. The president of Anpier, Miguel Ángel Martínez Aroca, maintains that it is necessary to advance in the implementation of photovoltaic generation “in a more balanced way.”

The Region has large photovoltaic plants with the capacity to generate 1.22 gigawatts. Last year another 8 projects were approved to generate 675 megawatts. At the moment there are requests to generate 9 gigawatts, six times more than regional consumption. In parallel, there are 3,332 small self-consumption plants that generate 51 megawatts. Recently, the China Three Gorges consortium, which depends on the Government of Beijing, has bought several parks in the Murcia region from the X-Elio company.

“Excessive speculation”



Nationwide, there are 99 large photovoltaic generation facilities, half of which are more than 50 megawatts, Anpier notes. He stressed that Spain has the largest photovoltaic macropark in Europe, with 495 megawatts, and that there are three others under construction with greater power. “We will have four of the five largest parks in Europe,” said Martínez Aroca. “It is a trend that will accelerate in the coming years, in a senseless spiral from the point of view of the country’s energy needs. However, in Europe we are witnessing a better dimensioned photovoltaic revolution, distributed in small and medium powers, which are better integrated into rural environments and are owned by local initiatives ”.

Alert that “an excessive speculation of large investment funds” is taking advantage of the weaknesses of the administrations and the lack of citizen information to implement almost infinite surfaces of photovoltaic panels. «This trend, if it is not limited, will have serious consequences for the territory and an irreparable disorder for the Spaniards, since they are already saturating the networks and the evacuation points that users maintain through the electricity bill, with which also blocks access to local photovoltaic initiatives. Much of the solar heritage of our country will be used by foreign entities and without leaving wealth or employment in our municipalities.