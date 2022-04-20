Albertina Soliani: “The Anpi is with the Ukrainian resisters”

The vice president of the association of partisans, Albertina Soliani believes that “the statements of the president Gianfranco Pagliarulo are inadequate. The Anpi should express itself differently “, he said referring to some social posts dating back to 2014/2015, later the invasion of Donbass, in which Pagliarulo seemed to take sides against Ukraine, calling the government of Kiev “Nazi”. “Frankly – adds Soliani to theHandle – I am convinced that we must recognize the Resistance in the world, like the one in Ukraine, be on its side and support it “.

Gianfranco Pagliarulor in recent days he had reiterated his position: “They argue that we are divided at 25 April in particular for what I said on April 15, when I spoke of unity ”. “I discover that my words are divisive – added Pagliarulo – so much so that we went to rummage in some posts on facebook and in some articles I wrote in 2014 and 2015 to prove that I am a follower of Putin”. “I am not an anti-fascist every other day. Being an anti-fascist does not at all mean supporting Putin. Not least today after a criminal invasion that is jeopardizing peace on the planet”, underlined the president Anpi.

“When in the Ukrainian elections of April 2019 Zelensky won against Poroshenko, it seemed to me frankly a positive fact. I thought that perhaps the Minsk agreements on the Donbass would finally come true and that peace would return. It did not happen “, the president had reiterated.” We will continue to condemn no ifs and buts a bloody invasion for which Putin bears all responsibility; we will continue to support the urgency of an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. We will continue to argue that the only way to end this catastrophe is serious negotiation and continuous de-escalation. We will continue to argue that the increasing dispatch of weapons is fuel for the fire “, concluded Pagliarulo.

