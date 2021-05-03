ANPE Murcia transferred the President of the Community, Fernando López Miras, the need to «expand calls for public employment that are adapted to the needs of teachers in Murcian educational centers «. In a meeting with López Miras, they assessed the needs presented by the educational community in the Region, as well as a series of priority proposals that guarantee safety in the classrooms and the rights of Murcian teachers, facing the end of the course and the beginning of the new school year 2021/22.

ANPE put on the table the new interim agreement, highlighting the new Interim Agreement ratified by all union organizations in the Sectorial Table. In the opinion of the union, “it is an agreement that significantly improves the working conditions of the temporary teaching staff in terms of stability, maintains the main lines of the previous one, has sought a balance between the teaching experience and the effort to pass an opposition.”

In addition, for the first time, the possibility of give up the first and second trimesters and that the first act of awarding interns is voluntary. In addition, this agreement “gives more stability to temporary teachers over 55 years of age by joining block I in each selection procedure.”

He highlighted the need to «reduce interim rate below 8%, increase and stabilize the workforce in schools, double groups and reduce the ratio in classrooms at all educational levels; thus obtaining greater attention to the students, greater educational reinforcement and a more optimal, personalized and safe teaching that enrich the teaching-learning process, guaranteeing the education of the students «.

These proposals, in the opinion of ANSE, “would minimize the risk of contagion and greater security for the educational community, avoiding future outbreaks of Covid in the next year, having a very favorable impact on educational quality.” On the other hand, López Miras claims “the teaching day for teachers at 23 hours in Infant and Primary and 18 hours in Secondary and other bodies, to increase complementary hours, improving tutoring, evaluation and organization tasks «.

As for the return to presence, ANPE is committed to «a scenario of presence 100%, where all students come to class every day, thus avoiding the curricular gap that students may have when developing their work «. But he has insisted that schools “continue to be safe environments, that infections do not occur and for this we need to have more teachers and more material resources that allow us to maintain the best conditions and, above all, maintain the maximum possible safety distance «.

Likewise, he demanded from the president “the maintenance of teaching positions created to meet Covid needs, and allow a start of the course in the best conditions «. Regarding secondary school and other bodies, ANPE called for the need to »establish a strict health and safety protocol for the oppositions on June 19, where the maximum safety distance is respected and a procedure is held with the maximum sanitary guarantees «.

For this, ANPE raised the need to “establish more than 70 venues distributed throughout the Region and more than 300 courts of the various specialties called, which make up the device for the holding of oppositions in the Region of Murcia.”

He demanded solutions for opponents who on the date of the exam are quarantined by Covid or have symptoms of coronavirus and cannot perform the tests, as well as solutions for opponents who for reasons of force majeure cannot appear for the exam. It also requires respect for the working hours of the members of the tribunal, which must not exceed 7 and a half hours per day and that the second section of the Professional Teaching Career begins.

To do this, “it is necessary to open a working group in the Ministry of Education to design and negotiate the evaluation of the performance of teaching work and begin to frame teachers who meet the requirements in the second and subsequent sections.” Finally, the ANPE expressed to the regional president “the comparative injury suffered by Murcian teachers with respect to teachers from the rest of the national territory.”

And he criticized that “it is not acceptable that an interim teacher who strives to train to improve work as a teacher and also entails an economic investment, cannot practice his specialty because he does not pass it at the same university where he obtained the degree”