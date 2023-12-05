The Teacher Ombudsman service of the ANPE teaching union in the Region has detected a significant increase in “false complaints” and “false accusations” towards teachers by parents and students themselves. In this way, they receive more and more queries from teachers (over 35% in the last year) who complain of being accused of looking badly, having a mania at a student and suspending them for that reason, of insulting them and even of being threatened. with filing a document against him.

This is the case of a secondary school teacher, a career civil servant, who consulted the union because “several students in her third year of ESO class, who do not work at all, are frequently absent, constantly bother, etc.” accuse her of giving them bad grades because they He has a mania. “They are defaming me through the contact networks they have,” says the teacher.

During the last year, the ANPE union was aware of 68 complaints from teachers who had received “false accusations” from students, compared to 11 the previous year. It is an increase of 37.36%. To these figures we must add another 64 “false accusations” but this time from parents to teachers, compared to 17 a year before. In this case, the increase is 35.16%.

The report of the Teachers’ Ombudsman, presented yesterday by ANPE, also shows a “worrying” increase in other indicators (apart from false complaints) such as accusations against teachers and acts of indiscipline.

Thus, for example, in the 2022-2023 academic year, 30 acts of indiscipline by students in the classroom were reported, compared to 35 in the previous year and 10 aggressive behaviors (three more). On the other hand, the number of attacks on teachers remained constant (5) and no damage to teachers’ property was recorded. However, cases of harassment increased (8 last year and one a year before) and complaints of cyberbullying have increased (19 compared to 2 in 2021-2022).

The number of cases of cyberbullying from parents to teachers has also grown (12) and threats to appeal to the educational inspection have skyrocketed, growing from 5 to 21 from one year to the next. The only indicator that decreases is the pressure from families for grades.

Administration Failure



According to the union, these figures show that “the measures adopted by the Educational Administration are not necessary, nor are they sufficient.” Furthermore, they believe that “the actions orchestrated, both by the School Coexistence Improvement Plan and those of the Regional Observatory against violence in classrooms, are insufficient or ineffective.”

ANPE assures that the number of cases included in this report is “just the tip of the iceberg, that is, it is just a sample of the reality that is experienced daily in educational centers.”

The majority of complaints from teachers occur in institutes, conservatories, language schools, ESO, Baccalaureate, Vocational Training and Adult Education (136) compared to the 63 registered in Infant and Primary schools. Furthermore, by sex, it occurs more among female teachers (152) than among male teachers (47).

In all the cases analyzed, ANPE detects that the teacher is deprived of the presumption of truthfulness, provided for in the Teacher Authority Law and has to face situations in which he is accused of exaggerated, manipulated or taken out of context facts.

ESO teacher: «I have been reported to the Civil Guard by the mother of a student»



The ANPE union has gathered testimonies from teachers that give an idea of ​​the level of conflict experienced in classes. This is attested to by a secondary school teacher who claimed to have been reported to the Civil Guard by the mother of a student whom she had to remove from an activity they were doing in class due to her bad behavior. “Although the complaint was withdrawn the next day and the director brought the facts to the attention of the Educational Inspection in support of my situation, I am still concerned about the behavior of a mother towards those who work for the good of her son.”

Another basic vocational training teacher, a career civil servant, requested help from ANPE after trying to separate two students who were fighting at recess. “One of them contemptuously told me: ‘Woman, don’t get involved.’ “The other student gave me a strong push and threw me to the ground.”

Another secondary school teacher says that a student insulted and threatened her at recess. «She called the parents to inform them of what happened and they also insulted and threatened me in a meeting with the tutor and head of studies. I was forced to report them to the Civil Guard. “Now I’m afraid to go to school.”

The Teacher Ombudsman is an exclusive service of the ANPE union, which provides “immediate and free attention” to teachers who are victims of situations of conflict and violence in the classrooms. It has been operating since 2005 as a first measure to support teachers and as a call to attention about school violence. It is a resource open to all teachers, operational in all autonomous communities, as well as in Ceuta and Melilla, to promote personalized attention when requesting help.