The decision was published this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024) in the Official Gazette of the Union

A ANPD (National Data Protection Authority), linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, denied an appeal by the Goal and maintained the decision to suspend the use of personal data published on the company’s platforms for training AI (artificial intelligence) systems. The decision was published in the edition of this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024) of Official Diary of the Union. Here is the full (PDF – 111 kB).

A precautionary measure was approved by the ANPD’s decision-making council and the order with the decision was published Official Diary of the Union July 2. A daily fine of R$50,000 was stipulated in case of non-compliance.

On June 26, a new Meta privacy policy went into effect, covering social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook It is Messenger. The document authorizes the use of publicly available user-shared content for generative AI training.

In a note published at the time, the ANPD said that the measure “can impact a substantial number of people, since, in Brazil, Facebook alone has around 102 million active users”.

The agency cited the use of personal data of children and adolescents to train Meta’s AI systems, information that is subject to special protection under the LGPD (General Data Protection Law). The agency reported that it decided ex officio – that is, on its own initiative – to monitor the application of Meta’s new policy, and said it had found “risks of serious and difficult-to-repair damage to users”in view of what he considered to be evidence of a violation of the LGPD.

“The ANPD assessed that the company did not provide adequate and necessary information so that data subjects were aware of the possible consequences of the processing of their personal data for the development of generative AI models.”, says the note.

In the document published this Wednesday (10 July), the ANPD extended the deadline for Meta to send documentation attesting that the use of data has been suspended.

According to the body, the full reconsideration of the decision will only happen after a “technical analysis of the proposed measures and presentation of a compliance plan by Meta, specifying specific deadlines for implementing the measures”.