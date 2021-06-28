The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) held today (28) the contract signing ceremony for the 18 areas auctioned in the 2nd Cycle of Permanent Offer, with 17 exploratory blocks and one with marginal accumulations.

In total, there were seven signatory companies: Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltd., Eneva SA, Enauta Energia SA, Imetame Energia Ltd., Energy Paranã Ltd., Potiguar E&P SA and Petroborn Óleo e Gás SA

The public session for the presentation of offers of the 2nd Cycle of the Permanent Offer took place on December 4th last year. According to the ANP, R$ 56.7 million in signature bonuses were collected at the event and the areas acquired will generate minimum exploratory investments of around R$ 160 million.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, highlighted that the auction showed that the country is on the right track with regard to the oil and natural gas sector, which had a record export last year, even in a difficult year because of of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Even in the face of the biggest oil crisis in recent decades, in this 2nd Cycle, interest was expressed in 14 sectors of exploratory blocks and in two areas of marginal accumulation. Numbers that alone represented great success. Such interest already demonstrated the attractiveness and consolidated the auction model in permanent offer”, said the minister.

According to the general director of the ANP, Rodolfo Saboia, with the contracts signed today, around 20 thousand square kilometers (km²) of exploration area will be added, in six Brazilian sedimentary basins, an area almost the size of the state of Sergipe. “This means an increase of 10% in the exploratory area granted”, he said.

Saboia also highlighted that the signed contracts will bring positive impacts at the regional level. “I highlight, for example, the four blocks purchased in the new exploratory frontier in the Paraná Basin, which could bring commercial production of hydrocarbons for the first time in the Midwest Region, benefiting from the generation of jobs, income and royalties”.

