Twenty-one companies presented declarations of interest and deposited guarantees for the 33 sectors that will be on offer in the 4th Cycle of the Permanent Concession Offer, scheduled to be held on December 13th, reported the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels ( ANP). This Tuesday, the 21st, the agency published the order of offers.

In total, 87 companies signed up for the bidding and are able to submit offers, according to the ANP, but they will only be able to participate if they are in a consortium with one of the 21 companies that deposited the guarantees.

Initially, the area with marginal accumulations of Japiim, located in the Amazonas basin, will be tendered, continuing with the maritime exploration blocks located in the 17 sectors that received declarations of interest in the Pelotas, Potiguar and Santos basins, in that order.

Petrobras has already expressed interest in the Pelotas basin. The exploration of this basin has once again attracted attention due to the success of tenders in similar areas in other countries, such as the adjacent coast of Uruguay and Namibia, on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. Of the 33 sectors on offer for this regime, 12 are in Pelotas

Next, the onshore exploration blocks located in the 16 sectors that received declarations of interest in the Potiguar, Paraná, Espírito Santo, Tucano, Amazonas, Recôncavo and Sergipe-Alagoas basins will be tendered, in that order.

Also on December 13th, the 2nd Cycle of the Permanent Sharing Offer will be held, with pre-salt areas, the deadline for demonstrating interest and depositing guarantees has already ended. Six companies are able to make offers: BP, Chevron, QatarEnergy, Petronas, Shell and TotalEnergies. Petrobras, despite having the right of preference, did not sign up to participate in the auction.

Five blocks will be offered, four in the Santos basin (Cruzeiro do Sul, Esmeralda, Jade and Tupinambá) and one in the Campos basin (Turmalina).