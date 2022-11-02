the board of ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) released the storage of fuels without authorization from the agency. The decision is part of a list of extraordinary measures approved this Tuesday (Nov.1.2022) to guarantee the national supply of fuel, affected by roadblocks.

Until the measures are revoked, distributors will be able to store fuels in the facilities of other distributors or TRRs (Retailer Retail Transport) – companies authorized to buy lubricating oil, grease, C gasoline (with the addition of ethanol) and hydrated ethanol in bulk to sell retail .

The agency also suspended the obligation to maintain minimum levels of weekly inventories and released the resale of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas, or cooking gas) in containers of other brands – the ANP only allowed refills in containers of the same brand.

In addition, the agency released the TRRs to sell diesel oil and gasoline C to gas stations.

“The Agency’s objective is to facilitate, within its legal attributions, the flow of products between storage locations and the final consumer.,” he said in a note. The measures will remain in effect until the ANP no longer considers them necessary.

To Power 360a Fefuels (National Federation of Commerce of Fuels and Lubricants) stated that service stations in at least 5 states are having difficulty receiving the volumes contracted from distributors. They are: Goiás, Mato Grosso, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

President’s Supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are blocking federal highways against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the election for the Planalto Palace. As of 19:00 this Tuesday (Nov 1), 205 stretches of highways were totally or partially closed, according to a survey by the Power 360 with the state units of the PRF (Federal Highway Police).

This Tuesday (Nov. 1), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes authorized governors to call the Military Police to clear the highways. The magistrate also authorized a fine and imprisonment in the act for those responsible for the obstructions.

The governors of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Maranhão called the Military Police to clear the highways.