





(Reuters) – The ANP board rejected on Friday a proposal to increase minimum inventories of A (pure) S10 diesel between September and November to mitigate risks of shortages amid tight global supplies of the fuel, but approved a strengthening monitoring of national supply.

According to the original proposal being analyzed by the agency, fuel distributors with more than 8% market share in the second half of 2021 should increase the current minimum stocks of three days (South, Southeast and Midwest) or five days (North and Northeast ) for nine days. This would raise costs in the sector.

The proposal of the rapporteur of the process, director Symone Araújo, of maintaining minimum inventories of nine days, which came to have adjustments presented by the Superintendence of Distribution and Logistics (SDL) at this Friday’s meeting, was rejected by three of the five directors, who accepted director Fernando Moura’s proposal.

Moura had already signaled the divergence regarding the measure at the last board meeting, when he asked for a view of the process.

The approved alternative proposal, in summary, maintains the obligation for producers and distributors to inform their volumes of S-10 and stipulates the obligation for traders to inform the agency of the estimated departure date of the ships with the imported product.

In addition, traders must inform the ANP of any setbacks that could impact the arrival of S10 diesel loads in Brazil, while producers must report any occurrences at refineries that affect production, such as unplanned maintenance stoppages.

Market sources and the federal government itself who were following the process were already waiting for the disapproval of the increase, the target of resistance from distributors due to the potential increase in logistics costs, which would have to be passed on to consumers.

“We were in a huge struggle to lower fuel prices and there was no point in messing with inventories, putting pressure on costs and threatening an entire effort,” a government source told Reuters, referring to the approved fuel tax relief measures. .

“The proposal was made without a regulatory impact study and with distortions. It doesn’t matter to stock up in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro or the South to respond to an emergency in Amazonas”, said a source in the distribution sector.

The costs and potential ineffectiveness of the measure were some of the arguments of the ANP directors who voted against it. According to director Daniel Maia Vieira, today, according to data from the agency’s technical area, the country has 20 to 25 days of S10 diesel stocks.

“Current volumes already exceed the minimum stock of the 2013 resolution. I don’t see absolute objectivity in these nine days (of the proposal)”, said Vieira.

However, the agency’s director-general, Rodolfo Saboia, who voted in favor of increasing minimum stocks, argued that the measure would reduce the risks of shortages in the global scenario of fuel shortages, accentuated by the sanctions imposed on Russian oil after the war. against Ukraine.

“Global product inventories are at lows significantly below historic lows,” said Saboia.

(Reporting by Rafaella Barros and Rodrigo Viga)







